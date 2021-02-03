Man befriends woman online, molests her 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Annapurneshwari Nagar police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly molesting a woman whom he befriended on a social networking site. The suspect has been identified as Shravan Kumar (26), a native of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. A police officer said the victim (32) is a receptionist at a private clinic. She had shared her number with Shravan, after meeting him online.

The two were speaking with each other since a few months, and two months ago, Shravan came to meet her and began working at a juice shop in Nagarbhavi. He met her several times, but she eventually started avoiding him.

Shravan then began threatening to end his life, which led to her blocking his number. On Monday, he arrived at the clinic and allegedly molested her. She raised an alarm and called police, who arrived and caught him.