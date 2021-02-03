STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One held in connection with murder of ex-CM Dharam Singh's relative

The assailants had smothered him to death and had buried his body in a forest patch near Rapur of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh.

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Amruthahalli police, probing the kidnap and murder of a youth who happens to be a relative of former Karnataka Chief Minister late N Dharam Singh, have arrested an accused and have picked up a relative woman for questioning. One of the accused allegedly died by suicide before the police got him.

Siddharth Devendar Singh (28), who had gone missing since January 19 after texting his father that he was leaving for the US, was found dead on January 29. The assailants had smothered him to death and had buried his body in a forest patch near Rapur of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh.

A senior police officer said investigations had revealed that two persons had abducted him from his apartment in Dasarahalli and had murdered him. “Based on the call record details, we zeroed in on Vinod and Shyam, who allegedly taken contract killing. But before we could get them, Shyam ended his life in Andhra Pradesh by hanging himself on Tuesday,” the officer said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

