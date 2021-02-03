Panel to meet BSY over cinema seating

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although the Centre has permitted cinema halls to function with full seating capacity, the state government has said that film theatres must continue at half capacity till February 28. The decision, taken to preempt the rise of Covid cases which are at a low, has not gone down well with producers and distributors, as several big ticket films are set to release soon. February 19 is set to see the release of ‘Pogaru’, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dhruva Sarja.

This would be the first major release in recent weeks, and the film is set to release in three languages, namely, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil. A delegation from the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, headed by its president Jayaraj, is set to meet Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday, demanding that cinema halls be allowed to function at full capacity.

A circular issued by the Department of Health said that although there had been a decline in cases, it was advisable to follow the Central health ministry’s guidelines. “However, after reviewing the current scenario of Covid-19 and considering a possible second wave, it has been decided that as a matter of abundant precaution and in the larger interest of public health, 50 per cent capacity of seating in cinema halls shall continue till 28th of February,” the circular said.

SOPs

For workplaces - Wherever feasible, work from home may continue, otherwise, full attendance is permissible. Otherwise full attendance is permissible.

Shops, malls, multiplexes and entertainment parks - Depending on the size, entry shall be regulated to avoid crowding. Special events that attract crowds shall be avoided.

Hotels and restaurants should not exceed the full seating capacity