Pedal power

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Trying to keep up with your fitness goals can be hard at any point, but particularly so, during the pandemic, when there’s worry looming large. But trust Bengalureans to find a different way to get fit. Many of them are taking up good-old cycling which also provides the much-needed Vitamin D and fresh air. This latest hobby has also brought in a change in their otherwise monotonous routines.

With work life slowly picking up, people find cycling to be high on cardio and low on the pocket. Jayant Gauri, an entrepreneur, picked up cycling just after things eased post the first lockdown. “The streets were empty, the air was fresh and there was this itch to go somewhere since we were all under lockdown for so long. A few friends and I got together and started cycling to the outskirts of the city, that would keep us active as well as would give us the satisfaction of meeting people,” says Jayant, who divides his routine between doing cycling within the city limits and taking off to the outskirts once in a while.

While in the city, destinations include the city’s prominent landmarks like MG Road, Ulsoor lake or old hang out spots. Outskirt trips, on the other hand, need some amount of planning. “Since we are amateur cyclists, doing too much of it mindlessly could be a health hazard. We used to drive to a safe spot on the outskirts where we would park our cars which had bikes perched,” adds Jayant, adding that this has helped them explore many places which they would otherwise never have visited.

These short drives also cure the urge to escape on a vacation, something that is required after work in the recent times has taken off full-swing. “Now that we have started going to office, it’s difficult to take longer breaks. This way you feel like you’ve gone on a mini vacation,” says Shravan Darasi, a techie.

The only downside to this new pastime is the early morning wake-up time. Rupali Prakash, a city based illustrator, starts as early as 4.30am to reach her destination on time. “I am usually a morning person but that is little too early for me too,” laughs Prakash, adding that this is a nice way to hang out with friends rather than catching up on drinks or anything else.

The trend has also reached the Sandalwood industry. One look at the Instagram accounts of actors Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray and you can imagine the avid cyclists the couple is. While Manchale is known for his love for adventure sports, Ray has often mentioned that her love for cycling is inspired by her better half. Ganesh has also got hooked to it and has been seen cycling on the sets of his upcoming movie Gaalipatta 2.

Small getaways

Hessarghatta grasslands

Nandi Hills, and the nearby 100-year -old train station

Around Manchanabele Dam and Savandurga hills

GubiBande fort

Avalahalli forest

Kanakapura Road Turahalli forest and TK Falls

Kanakapura Road to Bannerghatta Road stretch