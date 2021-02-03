STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railway budget has no funds for Bengaluru Suburban Rail

However, railway officials hastened to add that it might have been earmarked under some other category, as it is too important a project to be ignored. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The detailed 54-page ‘Pink Book’ of the Railway budgetary allocation for 2021-22, made public  on Tuesday evening, did not any mention any funds for the dedicated Suburban Rail Corridor for Bengaluru, raising concern and uncertainty. The total plan outlay for South Western Railway Zone is Rs 2096.63 crore.A sum of Rs 300 crore was requested for the first year of the Rs 15,787-crore suburban project.

“Allocation for such projects usually comes under a specific section called MTP (Metropolitan Transport Projects) but that category is missing this time. It may have been clubbed under ‘Works’ or some other category,” said a senior railway official. “The picture might be clear after we cross-check with the Railway Board.” 

Two top railway officials, too, confirmed that the project did not find place in the budget. Doubling projects have been given a budget outlay of Rs 1314 crore, of which Rs 881 crore would be funded by external borrowings and institutional funding (primarily LIC), said a senior official. 

K C Swami, Chief Administrative Officer, Constructions, South Western Railway, billed it “a satisfactory project with funding being earmarked across projects. Funds for the Baiyappanahalli Coaching Terminal may not be adequate and we will seek a revised estimate”.

Sanjeev Dyammanavar, urban transportation expert, said, “The focus is on doubling and completion of new lines, apart from track renewal which was a positive development. The setting up of a Railway Centre for Sporting Excellence is a big plus.”

