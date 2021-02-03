Those who missed vaccine shot get jabs in second round

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While many health workers have missed their appointment to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, the second round of vaccination is said to start in the coming week. The progress of the vaccination drive slowed in the past week due to administrative work and the Pulse Polio programme which started on January 31 and will be completed by February 3.

However, while some private hospitals in the city have already begun the second round of vaccinations, others are awaiting clearance from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to reach out to health workers who have missed their scheduled first dose. Other hospitals said they decided to wait until the polio vaccine drive is completed.

At Aster CMI Hospital, 700 people have been vaccinated so far and the hospital has even started the second round. “We have started vaccination for people who had missed out during the initial drive. With the support of local BBMP and health care professionals, the response now is far better. More health workers are stepping forward and are more confident while taking the shot.

This has resulted in a better turnover at our units,” said Dr Swati Rajagopal, consultant for infectious diseases at Aster CMI Hospital. BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad told TNIE that many hospitals have already begun vaccinating those who missed their shot, and the ones who have not begun will start soon. “Those who missed their vaccination due to personal reasons or apprehensions can get the shot now. We have allowed the hospitals to give the jab. Many private hospitals have already begun giving the jab to those who missed the appointment.”

Dr HDR Radhakrishna, medical superintendent at CV Raman General Hospital said, “We have not yet started with the second round, but we have got information that we can begin after the pulse polio programme drive. As many staffers are engaged in it, we will start the vaccination later.” Dr S N Aravinda, consultant for internal medicine at Aster RV Hospital said, “The first round of vaccination is still under way and for those who have missed it, on February 4 their names will be included in the new list on the portal, after which they can receive it. Healthcare workers are generally aware about the advantages of taking the vaccine so they are keen on it. There was some hesitation initially when government introduced the vaccine, but now it is on track.”

In a first, Dharwad sees zero new Covid cases

Hubballi: Dharwad district reported zero Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, which is the first such instance after the district began detecting cases in March 2020. Since May last year, the district has reported multiple cases each day, with a peak of around 300 cases each day in September-October. As on February 1, the district has 49 active cases, of which 20 people are asymptomatic and in home isolation, and remaining are being treated at KIMS Hubballi and private hospitals in the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad. District Health Officer Dr Yashwant Madinkar said the district was conducting over 2,500 tests every day. Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said officials were emphasising the importance of physical distancing and that those who do not wear masks are fined.