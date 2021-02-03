STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Time over dime

Amidst the continuous hustle and bustle around us, this young team is balancing academics and social welfare activities, in the firm belief that happiness comes from lending a helping hand to the need

Published: 03rd February 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Vinith Kumar interacting with transwomen during the documentary production

By Sanath Prasad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s a fine balancing act between academics and aspiration for engineering student Vinith Kumar. The founder of Tat Tvam Asi, a social organisation based in Bengaluru comprising 40 members in the age group of 9 and 22, has undertaken a project to create a sense of inclusivity in society. 

Called Project Transition, the current initiative is dedicated to the transgender community. “We are working on a documentary to depict the employment hardships, educational challenges, and social exclusion faced by them. We are also creating a platform to work with our organisation and offer them small businesses to run, like tailoring, weaving and nursing,” adds 22-year-old Vinith. 

The signs of inclusivity are already showing, with Durga K, a transwoman residing in Cox Town, feeling a part of Vinith’s family. We talk like friends and they are one among us now. Many in our community have dreams to live life normally. But we cannot. We are fortunate to have Vinith and his team help us fulfill such dreams,” says Durga.   

In addition, the NGO reaches out to orphanages and old-age homes. So far they have visited 30 old age homes in areas around Baiyappanahalli, Horamavu, Shivajinagar, and Tin Factory. Sessions on sex education, good touch bad touch are often conducted to create awareness on sensitive issues.  Samson, a supervisor at Adarsha Kannada Mahila Makkala Samsthe in Parvathinagar says, “Hardly anyone visits us here because the orphanage is located very far away. But Vinith and his friends visit us regularly to entertain the kids and engagi them with interesting games.” 

At nursing homes, the team spends time with senior citizens by listening to their stories and life experience. They also make them dance to film numbers, organise musical events, and help them rejuvenate their day. Cynthia Cunliffe, owner of Ashley Care homes, Horamavu, says,  “When youngsters come and interact with the senior citizens, they feel very relieved. We were taken aback seeing the senior citizens dance for the first time with full enthusiasm.”  

Engineering student Ragavi Balasubramaniam, a volunteer, says that many rejected their welfare activities due to age. “But we are happy we are overcoming that challenge and still making a difference in the lives of those who are underprivileged,” says the 22-year old.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp