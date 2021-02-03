Time over dime

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s a fine balancing act between academics and aspiration for engineering student Vinith Kumar. The founder of Tat Tvam Asi, a social organisation based in Bengaluru comprising 40 members in the age group of 9 and 22, has undertaken a project to create a sense of inclusivity in society.

Called Project Transition, the current initiative is dedicated to the transgender community. “We are working on a documentary to depict the employment hardships, educational challenges, and social exclusion faced by them. We are also creating a platform to work with our organisation and offer them small businesses to run, like tailoring, weaving and nursing,” adds 22-year-old Vinith.

The signs of inclusivity are already showing, with Durga K, a transwoman residing in Cox Town, feeling a part of Vinith’s family. We talk like friends and they are one among us now. Many in our community have dreams to live life normally. But we cannot. We are fortunate to have Vinith and his team help us fulfill such dreams,” says Durga.

In addition, the NGO reaches out to orphanages and old-age homes. So far they have visited 30 old age homes in areas around Baiyappanahalli, Horamavu, Shivajinagar, and Tin Factory. Sessions on sex education, good touch bad touch are often conducted to create awareness on sensitive issues. Samson, a supervisor at Adarsha Kannada Mahila Makkala Samsthe in Parvathinagar says, “Hardly anyone visits us here because the orphanage is located very far away. But Vinith and his friends visit us regularly to entertain the kids and engagi them with interesting games.”

At nursing homes, the team spends time with senior citizens by listening to their stories and life experience. They also make them dance to film numbers, organise musical events, and help them rejuvenate their day. Cynthia Cunliffe, owner of Ashley Care homes, Horamavu, says, “When youngsters come and interact with the senior citizens, they feel very relieved. We were taken aback seeing the senior citizens dance for the first time with full enthusiasm.”

Engineering student Ragavi Balasubramaniam, a volunteer, says that many rejected their welfare activities due to age. “But we are happy we are overcoming that challenge and still making a difference in the lives of those who are underprivileged,” says the 22-year old.