What’s govt doing with excavators in Turahalli: Residents 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans, already irked by the state government’s decision to turn Turahalli forest into a tree park, were up in arms on Tuesday when they saw earthmovers being driven into the forest.

Assuming that the forest department had started felling trees, they sought the intervention of the Talaghatapura police, who arrived and asked forest officials to produce a copy of the work order.

Abdul Aleem, a resident, said that no trees have been cut. “But one cannot say when they will start. The government should reconsider its plan,” he said.

City residents, especially those who live near Turahalli, have been questioning the government’s decision to convert an existing forest into a tree park. Already, 35 acres of the forest has been turned into a tree park. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced in December that Turahalli forests would be turned into a tree park as part of Mission 2022. In January, he said that 400 acres of Turhalli would be turned into a tree park by April.

The state government had earlier issued an order directing that landfills be converted into tree parks, but it remains on paper. Chief Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru, B Venkatesh told The New Indian Express that no trees will be cut. “The earthmovers are being used to clear weeds, clearing the view line and walkways. The tree park is being created in the periphery along the forests, which will also ensure that there is no encroachment,” he said.

However, citizens are not convinced. They are demanding that state government share the work order and give it in writing that no trees will be cut. They also cited Supreme Court orders which state that existing forests cannot be altered. They also wanted to know whether the state government had the approval of the Bengaluru Urban Working Plan Management Committee before announcing such a project.Bengaluru already has five tree parks: Turahalli minor forest, Sulikere state forest, Roerich Estate (part of Uttarahalli Manavanthe Kaval state forest), JB Kaval state forest and Kumbaranahalli state forest in Anekal.