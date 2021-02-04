Corruption-mukt: Major drive on to cleanse BDA

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s speech on Tuesday after the Governor’s address on the rampant corruption in the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is set to be followed up by an unsparing drive to root out corruption at all levels in the department. BDA Chairman S R Vishwanath conceded that it was a major battle the government was waging to cleanse the Authority.In a chat with The New Indian Express, Vishwanath said the Authority is set to take stringent action against Deputy Secretary (I) N S Chidananda, the South Tahsildar and a few other top officials who connived with them.

“The DS has allotted many sites to his own family members in Hosakerehalli in Banashankari 3rd Stage, apart from other irregularities. Criminal cases will be booked against all of them shortly for the losses caused,” he said. These allotments have been done without the knowledge of the Commissioner or other senior officials with all approvals done at the deputy secretary level, he said.

A preliminary probe report by the BDA’s Special Task Force into the Hosakerehalli scam revealed that 11 officials conspired and allotted 57 sites of 20 ft x30 ft dimensions meant for economically weaker sections within their own circle by indulging in six kinds of malpractices. “This scam between March 2018 and December 2019 cost the Authority nearly Rs 100 crore, and an inquiry by the Task Force established their guilt,” an official said. The report submitted in December 2020 had established the involvement of Chidananda, Anil Kumar (former Deputy Secretary-III), B Sudha (former DS-I), supervisors Mahadevamma V Kamala, K M Ravishankar, Ashwath Narayana and staffers Muni Bacchegowda, Venkataramannappa and Sanjay Kumar.

“A bribe culture had taken root among these officials as well as those who worked in the past here. There are too many irregularities across many sites. The CM will present all details of malpractices that have been investigated into in the last two months in the Assembly on Thursday,” he added. Vishwanath stressed that nearly 50% to 60% corruption in the BDA has been rooted out now. “All cases are in the process of being handed over to a Special Investigations Team. We have ensured that no agents would be able to enter the Authority’s office. Digitisation of all documents is on. There cannot be any fudging of documents or changed entries when it all goes online.”