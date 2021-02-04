STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Corruption-mukt: Major drive on to cleanse BDA

Clean-up measures include handing over cases to SIT, digitisation of documents

Published: 04th February 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s speech on Tuesday after the Governor’s address on the rampant corruption in the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is set to be followed up by an unsparing drive to root out corruption at all levels in the department. BDA Chairman S R Vishwanath conceded that it was a major battle the government was waging to cleanse the Authority.In a chat with The New Indian Express, Vishwanath said the Authority is set to take stringent action against Deputy Secretary (I) N S Chidananda, the South Tahsildar and a few other top officials who connived with them.

“The DS has allotted many sites to his own family members in Hosakerehalli in Banashankari 3rd Stage, apart from other irregularities. Criminal cases will be booked against all of them shortly for the losses caused,” he said. These allotments have been done without the knowledge of the Commissioner or other senior officials with all approvals done at the deputy secretary level, he said.

A preliminary probe report by the BDA’s Special Task Force into the Hosakerehalli scam revealed that 11 officials conspired and allotted 57 sites of 20 ft x30 ft dimensions meant for economically weaker sections within their own circle by indulging in six kinds of malpractices.  “This scam between March 2018 and December 2019 cost the Authority nearly Rs 100 crore, and an inquiry by the Task Force established their guilt,” an official said. The report submitted in December 2020 had established the involvement of Chidananda, Anil Kumar (former Deputy Secretary-III), B Sudha (former DS-I), supervisors Mahadevamma V Kamala, K M Ravishankar, Ashwath Narayana and staffers Muni Bacchegowda, Venkataramannappa and Sanjay Kumar.

“A bribe culture had taken root among these officials as well as those who worked in the past here. There are too many irregularities across many sites. The CM will present all details of malpractices that have been investigated into in the last two months in the Assembly on Thursday,” he added. Vishwanath stressed that nearly 50% to 60% corruption in the BDA has been rooted out now. “All cases are in the process of being handed over to a Special Investigations Team. We have ensured that no agents would be able to enter the Authority’s office. Digitisation of all documents is on. There cannot be any fudging of documents or changed entries when it all goes online.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BDA Corruption
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp