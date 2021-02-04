STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Curious Bengaluru citizens take antibody test to check for past Covid-19 infection

An antibody test is a blood test that detects the presence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, which would mean that the person was exposed to the virus in the past.

Published: 04th February 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Antibody tests help researchers focused on assessing efficacy of vaccine. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the rollout of vaccines, more people in Bengaluru are curious to know if they’ve been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, and are getting an antibody test done. 

An antibody test is a blood test that detects the presence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, which would mean that the person was exposed to the virus in the past.

Charges range between Rs 900 and Rs 1,200 and results are out in a few hours.

“It isn’t just doctors and health workers who are taking the test, but common people too. It used to be around 10-20 a day when Covid cases peaked, now we are seeing around 120 a day,” said Dr Sujay Prasad, medical director at Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory.

According to sources, antibody tests are also offered to some vaccinated health and frontline workers for research on the vaccine’s efficacy. 

A health department official said, “Taking antibody tests at regular intervals allows researchers to monitor antibody waning to determine the duration of vaccine immunity. This requires the appropriate test to monitor antibody levels for the first few months after vaccination, coupled with different types of tests to better understand the long-term protection offered by the vaccine,” he said.

Antibody tests will also be used to track effectiveness in other ways. The official said, “For someone who tests positive after being vaccinated, an antibody test can be used to assess the case of potential vaccine failure to determine if the vaccine triggered an immune response.”

Interestingly, Dr Vishal Rao, head and neck oncologist at HCG Hospitals, and also a pioneer in the administration of plasma therapy in Karnataka, said, “People are also curious about this now. Many people, including doctors, are getting the antibody test to find out whether the vaccine has produced antibodies. Those who contracted Covid earlier want to find out how their body has reacted to the infection. Even among lay people, the general conversation now is on whether they have already been infected and developed immunity. So, many people are getting antibody tests done out of curiosity.”

Dr Sujay Prasad says using an antibody test would provide great insight into who is ‘protected’.

“We advocate taking the test before vaccination, and 28 days after second dose. This will help check if there are spike protein antibodies before and after vaccination,” he said.

Meanwhile, physician Dr Gopikrishna D said, “Any organisation can now use the antibody test to assess the Covid-19 situation in a particular community, which was only possible for a research organisation earlier. Authorities can opt for a cluster-based antibody test,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
antibody test COVID 19
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp