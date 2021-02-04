STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dispute panels will look into school fee plaints

A redressal commmitee has been formed in Bengaluru, headed by the zonal director or associate director.

Students

Representational Photo | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the education department announced a 30 per cent cut in tuition fees, which is the only fee schools can charge for the academic year 2020-21, Dispute Redressal Committees have been formed. This comes after several parents complained of schools’ failure to comply with the government order on the new fee structure. 

A redressal commmitee has been formed in Bengaluru, headed by the zonal director or associate director. In the districts, committees are headed by deputy directors or DIET principals. Powers under Section 133 of the Karnataka Education Act 1983, have been conferred when forming these committees, which means that disputes should be settled at the BEO level.

BEOs will create a special counter and submit grievances to the committee. Hearings will be held every Monday, or the next day in case Monday is a holiday.  In the course of the dispute, the management has to give an undertaking that students will not be deprived of education.

While submitting a grievance, parents also have to submit the fee receipt of 2019-20 and record of fees for 2020-21 sought by the school management. School managements also need to submit their grievances with supporting documents, and fee details.

