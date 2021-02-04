Go natural

D R G PRAKASH By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The thyroid may be a small gland located in front of the neck but it is responsible for producing hormones that influence energy levels, metabolism, hair growth, sleep, menstrual cycle, and other chemical reactions in the body. When this gland fails to produce the thyroid hormone in sufficient amounts, it can lead to hypothyroidism and when it produces more hormones, it leads to hyperthyroidism. Thyroid disorders develop slowly but with naturopathic treatments, it is possible to reverse the condition. Here are some suggestions:

LIMITING SUGAR INTAKE Too much sugar is bad for health and harmful to those suffering from thyroid hormone imbalance, as one of the most important tasks of the gland is to regulate carbohydrate metabolism. When the thyroid gland fails to produce enough hormones, there can be an imbalance in the blood sugar levels leading to metabolic derangement, weight gain, and fatigue.

GLUTEN-FREE DIET People who are sensitive to gluten are more likely to develop thyroid-related disorders as gluten can damage the gut lining, causing interference with the thyroid hormones. Also, gluten is processed with bromide which displaces iodine – a key component needed to balance thyroid hormones.

CONSUMING IODINE-RICH FOODS Iodine is a key mineral that aids in thyroid hormone production. Therefore, it is important to include iodine-rich food sources like sea vegetables, seaweed, oysters, shrimp, cheese, and yogurt. Consuming iodised salt or iodine supplements can also create a positive impact on thyroid function and components needed to balance thyroid hormones

ACUPUNCTURE Research published in the Journal of Integrative Medicine revealed that regular acupuncture can improve thyroid hormone markers. Also, acupuncture relieves anxiety and muscle tension, which are common symptoms of hypothyroidism.

YOGA Yoga reduces mental stress levels and enhances well-being. To improve blood circulation to the neck region, practise poses like Salamba Sarvangasana, Matsyasana, Halasasana, Setu Bandha Sarvangasana, and Navsasana. Practise of Ujjayi and Bhramari pranayama can regularise the secretion of thyroid hormones.

HYDROTHERAPY Hydrotherapy, like hot and cold therapy, can improve thyroid function and reduce thyroid antibodies. It can also treat a whole lot of local neck-related symptoms such as hoarseness of voice, difficulty in swallowing, a lump in the throat, and reducing the size of thyroid nodules.

VITAMIN B & SELENIUM B group of vitamins sources include green leafy veggies, seeds, nuts, whole grains, legumes, yogurt and milk. Selenium has numerous functions, including metabolism of thyroid hormones. Some sources are pasta, rice, oatmeal, Brazil nuts, legumes and nuts. Take a doctor’s advice to decide the right amount of these foods.

MASSAGE Reflexology techniques coupled with proper massages can boost the adrenal and thyroid glands, making them perform better. In most cases, the massages are carried out using essential oils that further boost the adrenal and thyroid glands.

MUD THERAPY It helps in the absorption of impurities and toxins from the body that allows the thyroid glands to perform normally once again. When toxin accumulates in the body, the optimal performance of thyroid gland activity reduces, leading to decreased secretion of T3 and T4 thyroid hormones, which can cause tiredness, excess sleep and various other symptoms/signs.

The author is deputy chief medical officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute