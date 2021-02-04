STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Writer K S Bhagavan's face smeared with black ink by advocate at Bengaluru court

Bhagavan, a strong critic of Hinduism, was smeared with black ink by advocate Meera Raghavendra outside the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court

Published: 04th February 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 07:58 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: Renowned writer K S Bhagavan’s face was smeared with black ink by an advocate and activist at a court in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Bhagavan, a strong critic of Hinduism, was smeared with black ink by advocate Meera Raghavendra outside the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court. The advocate uploaded the video of the incident with the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on her social media profile which has gone viral.

Two months ago, she had filed a petition against Bhagavan for hurting religious sentiments through his statement against the Hindu religion at a press conference in Mysuru and he had come to the court for a hearing in connection with this case. He was granted bail. When he walked out of the court, Meera attacked him with ink and was heard telling Bhagavan, “Are you not ashamed to talk about God at this age (in this manner).” She went on to say, “I am ready for everything, even ready to get arrested.”

The policemen and bodyguard accompanying Bhagavan immediately took him out of the court premises. Following the incident, Bhagavan along with his advocate Surya Mukund Raj visited the Halasuru gate police station and filed a complaint in connection with the case.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Bhagavan said, "I forgive her for her stupidity and I do not know how she will protect the law as a lawyer. I would have really appreciated if she fought legally against my views on religion and God. She should have let the law take its own course. She disrespected the law and her own profession. The lawyers association and bar council should take action against her."

Meanwhile, several advocates pointed out that Meera had blackened their profession by indulging in such an incident and demanded dismissal of her from the Bar.

When The New Indian Express contacted Meera on the phone, she said, "I will ensure he gets punished for his statement against the Hindu religion." The government had provided police security to Bhagavan after his name was allegedly on the hit list of those chargesheeted in the Gauri Lankesh murder case. This is the second incident in recent years where a writer from Karnataka was smeared with ink. Earlier, in 2017, another writer Yogesh Master was attacked with ink.

Protest condemning attack on Bhagavan

Activists and progressive thinkers gathered in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the Mysuru court condemning the attack on thinker and rationalist Bhagavan.

Writer Aravinda Malagatti, progressive thinker Mahesh Chandra Guru, Activist Shivaramu and others raised slogans against the advocate and appealed to ‘Save Democracy’ and ‘Save Constitution’.

Speaking on the occasion, Malagatti said, “The advocate has not smeared ink on the face of Bhagavan but on the judicial system.” Meanwhile, Jyothi A, President for National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), said, "The uncivilized behaviour of the lawyer is highly condemnable. It sends a wrong precedent to the society. She should have fought legally rather than stooping down to such foul levels."

  • Venkat
    Good news
    7 hours ago reply

  • Sathwik
    Talk foul about Hindu religion
    15 hours ago reply
