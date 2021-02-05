STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Advocate who smeared ink on writer KS Bhagavan summoned for questioning by Bengaluru cops

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Meera Raghavendra said, "I have not received any notice from the police yet. I will co-operate with the police for the investigation after receiving the notice."

KS Bhagavan (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Halasur Gate police have issued a notice to advocate Meera Raghavendra to appear before them for questioning on Sunday after she smeared ink on writer Prof. KS Bhagavan in the court premises in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Two months earlier, Meera had filed a petition against Bhagavan accusing him of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus for his comment against the religion in a press conference following which the court had issued a summons to him.

On Thursday, after attending the hearing, Bhagavan was granted bail after which when he was coming out of the court, the advocated smeared ink on his face and also posted the video on her social media account. Soon after the incident, the police had registered a case against Meera on the charges of assault and criminal intimidation for attacking Bhagvan with ink.

Apart from filing a criminal case, Bhagavan also approached the advocates association seeking disciplinary action against Meera.

Meanwhile a BJP worker Shivakumar Aradhya has come forward to give his property as surety to help Meera get bail if she is arrested.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Meera said, "I have not received any notice from the police yet. I will co-operate with the police for the investigation after receiving the notice. I have received support from many people from several organisations for my act."

