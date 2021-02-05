STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No funds yet, Sahitya Sammelana may not be held as per schedule

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HAVERI: The Kannada Sahitya Sammelana may be postponed as the state government is yet to release funds for the mega literary event, and the Kannada Sahitya Parishat, which organises the annual event, is still waiting for the government to take a decision. The 86th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana is to be held from February 26 to 28 at Haveri.

The Parishat and district administration have already done the groundwork, like finalising the venue, detailed list of proposed events, accommodation for VIPs and guests, and more. At a recent meeting in Bengaluru, the Parishat announced Prof Doddarange Gowda as president of the meet. 

An administrative officer from the district told TNIE that only around 20 days are left for the meet, but the state government has not released funds yet. The meet may be put off “at least” by a couple of weeks, he added.During the event, one lakh people are expected each day, and the organisers will also have to host over 15,000 guests.

“The even may be pushed to March or even April,” said an organiser from Haveri.
Parishat president Manu Baligar said that District Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is also head of the reception committee, has assured them of funds, but they are still waiting for it. “We are waiting for Covid norms to be relaxed for the event. If the government gives the green signal and releases funds, we will conduct the meet as per the original schedule,” he added.

