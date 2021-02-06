STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corruption will be rooted out  of BDA, says Karnatala CM Yediyurappa

Agency will adopt tech, turn people-friendly 
 

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday assured the assembly that in the next four or five months, there will be positive visible changes in Bangalore Development Authority. Apart from the introduction of technology, BDA will be made people-friendly, and the government will also take measures to bring down corruption.The State government has a dedicated special investigation team to probe irregularities in the BDA, and will investigate site allocation and other irregularities, the CM said.

Replying to the House, Yediyurappa said that since June 2020, they had busted many illegal rackets worth Rs 400 crore. This apart, they have discovered that 300 acres of land, worth Rs 3,000 crore, is illegally encroached. Criminal cases have been filed against the accused and the encroached land has been reclaimed by BDA. Since 2019, 22 officials have been placed under suspension. 

The CM also said that the BDA system will be completely computerised. For e-auction, BDA will be using GeoTags, so that anyone can check the sites from anywhere in the world. As on date, this financial year, as many as 1,572 sites were auctioned and Rs 1,422 crore collected, making it the highest-ever revenue collection, the CM said. 

On KG Layout, Yediyurappa said as many as 22,521 sites of various dimension has been allotted. Work on water supply and drainage is going on. For Arkavathy Layout, 2,000 sites will be given to farmers, and owners of the land by this month-end. Shivarama Karanth Layout work is also under progress. They are also bringing in an amendment to the BDA Act to transfer officials who are working in the same place for more than three years, to other urban development boards.

