Everyone has realised the value of a simple home-cooked meal, says Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Food has been the go-to choice of comfort for many during the pandemic. So it’s no surprise that Sanjeev Kapoor has been busy cooking up a storm the past few months. In conversation with CE, the chef reveals how his team and he have been curating many immunity-boosting recipes these days. “Palak Khichdi, Amla Kadhi, Fresh Turmeric Rice, Lasooni Palak and kaadhas are some must-try recipes,” says Kapoor. Besides conducting online cooking sessions for his fans, the chef has also played mentor and principal judge for the Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) 2021 organised by the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM).

The contest is virtually hosted across the globe with participants taking part in different time zones. “I think, this is the first time, something as huge as YCO has been organised on the online platform, globally. I am overwhelmed by the scale of the competition and the response that it has been receiving,” says Kapoor. While the pandemic continues to linger on, he believes India’s indigenous ingredients have given its citizens better deterrence against the virus.

“If you talk about the good ol’ masala dabba, we have got spices like turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, pepper, cloves, that have been our saviour since childhood days. I enjoyed my share of amla juice and achaar in the past few months,” says Kapoor, who is also a big fan of the simple ghar ka khaana. “I feel that everyone has understood and realised the true value of a simple home-cooked meal. I don’t think any other food can even come close to the comfort of a simple kadhi-chawal or rajma- chawal, for me. We are more grateful than ever for our indigenous supplies,” he says.

His culinary adventures have taken him to different parts of India but when it comes to Bengaluru, the chef is all praise for the city’s ghee and coconut oil infused food. “I love South Indian cuisine and have tried the street-style Mysore Dosa. It is nothing like what I have always had at other places. The sambar and chutney are also exceptionable.

Besides, I enjoy having a soothing cup of hot coffee every day as well.” The pandemic also witnessed the birth of many home chefs and Kapoor is only too happy to see more people take up food as a profession. “One should never be afraid to try something new. You might tumble in the beginning but the fruits of your labour will be sweet and bring you happiness and laurels,” he says. So, what’s his advice to the new crop of chefs? “Never stop being a student — the more you learn, the more you share and grow.”