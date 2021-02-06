Farmers' associations block highways around Bengaluru, traffic disrupted
Police officers in the Kengeri police station limits questioned the farmers when they tried to block the Mysuru highway. After a heated argument, the farmers were taken into preventive custody.
Published: 06th February 2021 01:43 PM | Last Updated: 06th February 2021 02:00 PM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: After the 'tractor rally', farmers' associations blocked highways around the city as tension gripped NICE road near Kengeri, Yelahanka, Mysuru road, Hosur road and Hosakote road on Saturday. Traffic was affected on Bellary road and Mysuru road for a while.
Farmers blocking the Mysuru Nanjangud highway being arrested.— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) February 6, 2021
Express Video | @UdayUdayphoto2
@XpressBengaluru @TheMornStandard
#FarmLaws #ChakkaJam #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/gE7ZqcqUEs
The farmers alleged that the central government is against farmers. Kurubur Shanthakumar, the state president of the sugar cane growers association, said those running the government are not caring about the farmers agitation for the last couple of months.
Police officers in the Kengeri police station limits questioned the farmers when they tried to block the Mysuru highway. After a heated argument, the farmers were taken into preventive custody.