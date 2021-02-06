For the love of maestro Pt Bhimsen Joshi

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : With the Union Government deciding to celebrate the birth centenary of the doyen of Hindustani classical vocalist Pt Bhimsen Joshi, music lovers from his birthplace, Gadag, are now seeking a museum in his memory. South Western Railway recently installed busts of Joshi at Hubballi and Gadag railway stations, and fans are now demanding a museum that depicts the Bharat Ratna awardee’s life history.

Arvind Huilgolkar, a disciple of Pt Joshi, who also heads the Bhimsen Joshi Pratisthana, Gadag, said, “A museum or open-air theatre in the name of Pt Joshi is necessary to give a message to our future generations. His achievements will be an inspiration for future generations.

We will be happy if the government provides us a place at any of the gardens in town or some other place within the town limits.”

Manjari Hombali, a classical vocalist, said, “A memorial is a must to understand his legacy and make children and youth aware of the famous musician.”

Though Joshi lived his later part of the life in Pune, he was born and brought up at Gadag and learnt music in Kundgol of Dharwad district. He was the disciple of Sawai Gandharva and later become the torch bearer of Kirana Gharana of Hindustani music.