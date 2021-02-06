STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka govt needs to change tack to curb Covid spread now

Genome sequencing must go up to track virus mutations
 

Published: 06th February 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Cubbon park, pet, puppy

People take a walk at Cubbon park in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Health experts say the state government should now start looking at the new 3Cs to move control the pandemic. Taking to Twitter, senior epidemiologist and member of the Covid Advisory Committee Dr Giridhara Babu said Coverage of Vaccine, Containment efforts to limit spread, and Continuing genetic sequencing of the virus is most important for the government now.

When the pandemic broke out, the mantra for Covid containment was Test, Trace and Treat. But now, experts say it is extremely important to ensure that vaccine coverage happens at a quick pace.
The coverage of at least 60% of the population at the current rate of progress will take a minimum of six months, said Dr Manjunath, Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology. “Taking the vaccine is very important, but the government also needs to speed up the process. It will take a minimum of six months and maybe longer to vaccinate 60% of the population. We should not be complacent,” he said.

Although immunisation against Covid has begun,
wearing of masks, maintaining distance, and
washing hands remain important | Nagaraja
Gadekal

He said that the existing 3Cs - avoid Closed spaces, Crowded places and Cover faces with masks - still need to be followed strictly, and added, “We are seeing sudden spurts in cases such as the Mangaluru nursing college incident etc. So we cannot afford to be complacent about this infection,” he said.
Meanwhile, Dr Giridhar Babu explained that the government should continue its containment efforts as the chances of mutation in viruses are high when they are allowed to circulate. “Stronger containment efforts will help minimize mutant strains while offering more time for vaccination,” he said. 

Maintaining that it is important to regularly run genetic sequencing tests on Covid samples to keep tabs on mutations and share this data in real-time with the World Health Organisation, experts added that such tests were only being done on a limited scale in the country.

“It is an expensive affair and available only at two locations in the state including Nimhans. We should have at least at least one such facility in every division,” Dr Manjunath said.He said that one must encourage genomic surveillance as it is in the nature of viruses to mutate, and such information must be shared in real-time with other countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vaccine Karnataka coronavirus
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp