Karnataka govt needs to change tack to curb Covid spread now

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health experts say the state government should now start looking at the new 3Cs to move control the pandemic. Taking to Twitter, senior epidemiologist and member of the Covid Advisory Committee Dr Giridhara Babu said Coverage of Vaccine, Containment efforts to limit spread, and Continuing genetic sequencing of the virus is most important for the government now.

When the pandemic broke out, the mantra for Covid containment was Test, Trace and Treat. But now, experts say it is extremely important to ensure that vaccine coverage happens at a quick pace.

The coverage of at least 60% of the population at the current rate of progress will take a minimum of six months, said Dr Manjunath, Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology. “Taking the vaccine is very important, but the government also needs to speed up the process. It will take a minimum of six months and maybe longer to vaccinate 60% of the population. We should not be complacent,” he said.

Although immunisation against Covid has begun,

wearing of masks, maintaining distance, and

washing hands remain important | Nagaraja

Gadekal

He said that the existing 3Cs - avoid Closed spaces, Crowded places and Cover faces with masks - still need to be followed strictly, and added, “We are seeing sudden spurts in cases such as the Mangaluru nursing college incident etc. So we cannot afford to be complacent about this infection,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Giridhar Babu explained that the government should continue its containment efforts as the chances of mutation in viruses are high when they are allowed to circulate. “Stronger containment efforts will help minimize mutant strains while offering more time for vaccination,” he said.

Maintaining that it is important to regularly run genetic sequencing tests on Covid samples to keep tabs on mutations and share this data in real-time with the World Health Organisation, experts added that such tests were only being done on a limited scale in the country.

“It is an expensive affair and available only at two locations in the state including Nimhans. We should have at least at least one such facility in every division,” Dr Manjunath said.He said that one must encourage genomic surveillance as it is in the nature of viruses to mutate, and such information must be shared in real-time with other countries.