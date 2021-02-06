Karnataka close to vaccinating half of frontline workers

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is close to vaccinating 50% of health workers, amid vaccine hesitancy, which still remains an issue. As of 5.30 pm on Friday, the state had vaccinated 48% of health and frontline workers. On Friday, 27,825 people of the target of 88,403 got their first shot of the vaccine.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has asked states to ramp up awareness on Covid-19 vaccine to combat vaccine hesitancy. While the earlier deadline for completing the immunisation of health and frontline workers was in February, it has now likely to be completed only by April.
