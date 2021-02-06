MBBS student dies after falling from scooter while trying to avoid pothole in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old medical student riding a scooter died when she fell while trying to avoid a pothole on Lingarajpuram main road and was run over by a speeding truck on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Tashvik Bushra, a resident of Lingarajpuram. She was a first year student at the Bengaluru Medical College.

A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 11.45 pm when she was going to the college as she had a training class. Passersby who noticed the incident blamed the BBMP for not maintaining the road properly and alerted Pulakeshinagar traffic police. Police arrested Palani, the driver of the truck, for reckless driving and further investigations are on.

Syed Mushtak Ahemed, the father of the student, filed a complaint based on which police have decided to book concerned officers of the BBMP, said a police officer, adding that the road is in very bad condition.

The body was handed over to the parents after a postmortem was conducted in Bowring hospital.