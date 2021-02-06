STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Strokes of Change

This ongoing exhibition features the works of transgender artists as it tries to make art more inclusive

Artist Kalki Subramaniam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The field of art is often criticised for being too elite. But Kalki Subramaniam is now trying to change that, one painting at a time. The transgender activist and artist, through Sahodari Foundation, which has been founded by her, is organising an art show that features the paintings of 25 transgender artists from different parts of India. The show, titled We Are Not The Others, is being held at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, till Feb. 7. “Besides helping the transgender community earn from their creative outlets, art can also be a stepping stone that enables more self-worth and healing,” says Subramaniam.

The paintings will range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 30,000 and include different types of surrealistic, abstract and pop art. While some have been made by individuals, others include works made by nine artists together. “While most of the 25 artists are transgender, some are also gender fluid. Since many who belong to these community are abandoned, it is difficult to tell where each one hails from. But our group has someone from Kerala, Bengal and Tamil Nadu. There’s a mix of many states,” says Subramaniam, whose portraits of Frida Kahlo and Korean boy band member Kim Taehyung are also on display at the exhibition.

 painting of Frida Kahlo

The event has been supported by the Inner Wheel Club of Bangalore and will also see workshops, available free of cost, for those who belong to the queer community.

These include introduction to photography, abstract painting workshop, flow painting workshop, motivation workshop, Madhubhani ar t workshop and storytelling.

“We’ve also tried to make the exhibition more interactive. For some paintings, viewers can use an augmented reality app and this makes the artwork come alive through voice, video or movement,” says Subramaniam, who hopes to break barriers through this initiative.

Started in 2017, this is the first time the event is being conducted in Bengaluru. “People always think transgenders are only sex workers. And similarly, art is always thought to be elitist. But through this exhibition, I want art to belong to everyone,” she says.

