Two more vaccines may be rolled out in India: Experts

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two more vaccines - Russia's Sputnik V and Zydus Cadila - may become the third and fourth vaccines to be used in India, said experts at a discussion on Covid-19 vaccination issues and concerns on Friday.The panel included Dr V Ravi, nodal officer for Karnataka's Task Force on Covid-19, Dr Vishal Rao, member of the Covid consultative group, Dr MK Sudarshan, chairman of Karnataka Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, and Dr Lokesh A, Sub Regional Team Leader, Karnataka, WHO India. The discussion was moderated by Dr Sachidanand, Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing during the Union Budget speech, that India will get two more vaccines."While Covishield has 70% efficacy, data for 22,500 people showed satisfactory results which is why they were chosen by the Drug Controller General of India. The other reason for Indian vaccines to be chosen is that they are much cheaper than imported ones and can be stores at 2-8 degree Celsius temperature, while Pfizer's vaccine needs a storage facility with -70 degree Celsius temperature.

However, we might get two new vaccines - Russia's Sputnik V which is undergoing phase 3 trials, and Zydus Cadila which is undergoing Phase 2 trials. Once the the trials are done, they will be looked at," said Dr Ravi.Pfizer might have been the fifth vaccine, but the pharma giant has reportedly withdrawn its application for use in India.

Vaccine apprehensions

Experts pointed out that vaccine hesitancy needs to be addressed. "There has always been acceptance or refusal of vaccination. Even earlier, when small pox, measles, BCG and polio vaccines were introduced, there was hesitancy. Now there is hesitancy for the Covid vaccine, which is because these vaccines were

introduced fast (roughly within a year of the disease outbreak) While many think that the numbers have gone down, and whether they need a vaccine, others are questioning safety and immunogenecity of the vaccine," Dr Sudharshan said.

He said that for now, heads of hospitals and medical colleges must take the shot themselves to instil confidence in the vaccine among health staff. "When they take it, it motivates others to come forwards. Heads of hospitals must check the vitals of people who say they have comorbidities, and monitor them, give them medicines, and follow up with them to get them immunised. Many have misconceptions that if they drink alcohol every day, they will have side-effects after getting the shot, but that is not true. All misconceptions must be removed by heads of hospitals," Dr Sudarshan said.

Dr Rao admitted that he himself had not taken the jab due to hesitancy. "Earlier there was lack of data on Indian vaccines and I was hesitant to take the vaccine myself. But now, leading journals like the Lancet have published a paper on these vaccines which has proved that it is efficient.

I have registered and will get the jab soon. Right now, taking the vaccine is the only way we can keep Covid at bay. In the long run, it may also build herd immunity. Before the second wave starts, we (health workers should get vaccinated and ensure we are safe to treat the rest," Dr Rao said.Dr Ravi said that Covaxin has shown a neutralizing effect with the UK variant of the virus while Covishield has lesser neutralising effect. "However both vaccines are good and must be taken," he said.