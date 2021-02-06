You can go on self-drive trails now, JLR offers curated tours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To give a boost to the sector, the tourism industry has adopted an Europe-based concept of self-drive trails, where people can take their own vehicle to a destination in curated tours.The concept is new to India and is the first for Karnataka. The Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) will give a different and economical package for guests, where tourists in groups will drive to the destination in their vehicles. The tour is curated and organised by JLR. The first vehicle will be of the guide appointed by the government, JLR MD Kumar Pushkar told TNIE.

In the first phase to promote it from February to May, 2021, the JLR has partnered with Skyway International Travels. Four tours have been chalked out, one for each month, of five days each. The first tour will start from February 17. The tours will be to B R Hills, Bheemeshwari, Bandipur, Bhadra, Dandeli, Dubare, Jog, Hampi, Madikeri, Gokarna and Karwar. Booking will be on first-cum-first-serve basis.

Pushkar said, after May, there will no more group trips, but guests can organise their individual itineraries. “This works out cheaper and also suits the comfort of the guests. They have the option to bring in modulations to the itinerary,” he added.