STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

You can go on self-drive trails now, JLR offers curated tours

To give a boost to the sector, the tourism industry has adopted an Europe-based concept of self-drive trails, where people can take their own vehicle to a destination in curated tours.

Published: 06th February 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Jungle Lodges and Resorts have been operating in state since 1982

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   To give a boost to the sector, the tourism industry has adopted an Europe-based concept of self-drive trails, where people can take their own vehicle to a destination in curated tours.The concept is new to India and is the first for Karnataka. The Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) will give a different and economical package for guests, where tourists in groups will drive to the destination in their vehicles. The tour is curated and organised by JLR. The first vehicle will be of the guide appointed by the government, JLR MD Kumar Pushkar told TNIE. 

In the first phase to promote it from February to May, 2021, the JLR has partnered with Skyway International Travels. Four tours have been chalked out, one for each month, of five days each. The first tour will start from February 17. The tours will be to B R Hills, Bheemeshwari, Bandipur, Bhadra, Dandeli, Dubare, Jog, Hampi, Madikeri, Gokarna and Karwar. Booking will be on first-cum-first-serve basis. 

Pushkar said, after May, there will no more group trips, but guests can organise their individual itineraries. “This works out cheaper and also suits the comfort of the guests. They have the option to bring in modulations to the itinerary,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Jungle Lodges and Resorts
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp