Where are the footpaths, ask Bengaluru citizens

As volunteers, we believe it’s up to us to represent their problems,” said Prajwal P, an NSS student from the college.

Published: 07th February 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Citizens for Bengaluru and Kumara Park RWA launch the #EegaFootpathNamade campaign on Saturday | Vinod Kumar T

By Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU : When nearly 90 citizens including students held a 1.6 km loop walk from Seshadripuram Evening Degree College through the Seshadripuram Main Road and back on Saturday, they could barely spot a footpath. The citizens, who included Kumara Park RWA members, were forced to manoeuvre through the pits dug up and left open along the way.

“In the mornings, since college began weeks ago, we see senior citizens almost trip while trying to walk on the roads. As volunteers, we believe it’s up to us to represent their problems,” said Prajwal P, an NSS student from the college.

Through the #EegaFootpathNamade campaign, launched on Saturday, which was joined by differently abled sportsperson Venkatesh Ethiraj and actor Sruthi Hariharan, citizens sought Pedestrian Safety Special Commissioners for the eight zones. They also sought monthly/ongoing coordination meetings led by such commissioners between various civic agencies, the urban development department and the traffic police.

Tara Krishnaswamy, co-founder, Citizens for Bengaluru, said pedestrians in Bengaluru are orphans. She said that civic agencies such as BBMP, BWSSB and Bescom pass the buck when citizens question them about an incomplete footpath. Nobody takes the onus of fixing the street, she added.

“All civic agencies should coordinate with each other. Safe, convenient and free footpaths are a must, especially for a fast growing city like Bengaluru,” said Chitra Venkatesh of Kumara Park RWA. “I joined this campaign with citizens to ask the government to take responsibility for pedestrian safety  and ensure coordination and ownership among agencies,” actor Sruthi Hariharan said.

