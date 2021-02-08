Massive fire at Vrishabhavathi Valley on Mysuru road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A massive fire broke out on Monday morning at Vrishabhavathi Valley on Mysuru road, towards Arvind Mill near Jayaram Das Junction.

As the news of the fire spread, the fire and emergency department officials rushed to the spot the douse the flames. However, Mysuru Road was engulfed in dense smoke making travel difficult.

Locals and officials from Karnataka state pollution control board and fire and emergency department suspect that someone threw piles of garbage and set it on fire, which engulfed other junk in be valley along with weeds.

Locals accused that despite setting up sewage treatment plants in the valley, they have had little impact as the water is highly polluted. They also said the KSPCB has been doing little to take action against those polluting the water body.

Officials from KSPCB said after the fire is brought under control investigation will be done to know the cause and action will be taken against the accused.

