Painting the town red on Valentine's day

Despite thousands of warring ideas, in this new normal the challenge is about coming up with ways to make the day special.

Published: 08th February 2021 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Pandey
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Valentine’s Day is the celebration of this ever-warm, surreal feeling that is empowering to you and your lover.

​Despite thousands of warring ideas, in this new normal the challenge is about coming up with ways to make the day special. Here are some ways to spice the day: 

  • We managed the pandemic with road trips but what about those for whom wanderlust is a way of life? Virtual trips to exotic locations can fill the void this V-Day. Treat your loved one to travel experiences that give both of you the opportunity to explore the world from your living room. Get warpzoned with a click of a button to the Louvre, the Niagara Falls or to heritage sites. Dive deep into the Great Barrier Reef and feel the adrenaline gush, or move through the busy lanes of Italy and visit museums without the long wait in the queue. The travel industry is invested in creating exclusive sensorial experiences even though borders are closed for globetrotters.
  • You could surprise your Valentine by hiring a private band to play music – jazz or Indian classical tunes. Sway to these tunes in a romantic setting which you can create at your own pad with flowers, aroma candles and balloons. The setting could be on your terrace as wind brushes past your hair and musical notes caress your cheeks. 
  • There’s always vintage music to set the tone of the day. The best performers from across the world to set your pulse racing with dance shows in your living room. Go ahead, buy tickets for the lavish burlesque show with live, original music, streaming straight into your home to get you in the mood for Valentine’s Day. 
  • Attend chocolate making workshops online within the confines of your own kitchen. Discover the warm notes of unbridled expressions soaked in the aroma of vanilla or chocolate…
  • Sign up for a salsa, jive or waltz workshop. Who knows a swirl or twist could make you slip more in sync with each other.
  • Bengaluru has many vineyards just a drive away, so gear up your romance with a perfect brunch setting, some foot stomping of grapes some laughter and falling in love again over a goblet of home grown wines. 
  • Today, women don’t really wait for men to gift them something... With pink dollars going up, a lot of women are pampering their guys too. It’s all about doing something for your Valentine rather than expecting to be surprised. Giving is happiness. 
  • Indulge in activities you both enjoy. It could be as simple as planning a meal, buying grocery together or cooking a meal for ageing parent as you exchange warm moments of nostalgia. We have been seeing that Valentine’s Day over the years is becoming more about passionate love and romance, thereby sending out vibes of exclusion to those who are single. Let’s be more inclusive since a Valentine could even be a parent, a friend or a sibling.
  • The reason we celebrate this day is love and belonging. V-Day, Rose Day, Lover’s Day or, even Thanksgiving are reminders that we need to have an attitude of gratitude. Celebrate yourself, your loved ones as you sip on the elixir of life. 

I conclude by quoting this: Princess Anne: At midnight, I’ll turn into a pumpkin and drive away in my glass slipper.

Joe Bradley: And that will be the end of the fairytale.

Every fairytale, every love story has to have an end but the memories are the time we spend with loved ones...

(The writer is a social media influencer)

