STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Staying in the loop: Stocks and Swings

Syndicate’s vindication remains incomplete however, only because Evie and Jacob Frye’s characters were not explored independently for us to have sufficient attachment to their stories.

Published: 08th February 2021 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Syndicate brings you quicker fast travel loading times, and wheels (horse carriages)!

Syndicate brings you quicker fast travel loading times, and wheels (horse carriages)!

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: GameStop is a brick-and-mortar retailer of videogames. GameSpot is my corpo contemporary who reviews games. The relevance of the recent events to this column ends with making this distinction. Reader, I am sure you have read the ‘Explain like I’m 5’ memes to understand how shorting stocks work. I read them too, only to stay social media relevant. But we have more out-of-the-loop souls to aid. Especially those who have not played Spider-man yet.

The non-PS4 gamer needs to get a taste of the experience on a more accessible platform. ‘Assassin’s Creed Syndicate’ is my second replay of this year. Now you may have been following my column long enough to know that I will not skip an AC reference if I can make it. But this time, I am being in earnest. AC Syndicate may well be renamed to AC Vindicat(ion) because it lacks the annoying quirks of the more recent games in the franchise. Did you hate the drag of long-distance horse-back travel in Valhalla?

Syndicate brings you quicker fast travel loading times, and wheels (horse carriages)! Did the repetition of climbing large churches in Valhalla and statues in Odyssey permit your brain to spiral into existential thoughts? Syndicate gives you: hardcore parkour, and Rope Launcher! Rope launcher works almost as well as Spidey’s web shooters during stealth events. Evie Frye can jump down, knock out a well-dressed blighter, and zip back up in a matter of seconds. No one notices.

But it’s not just the smooth roof-to-roof swings with magical rope launcher that makes Syndicate a non-supe, historical version of Spider-man. Both games restricted their exploration to a single city – NYC vis a vis Victorian London. The city maps provided the opportunity for depth in missions and to explore location-specific idiosyncrasies. The recentness of the events in Syndicate also allowed for more geographically accurate maps, and building a relatable universe overall.

It also did not hurt that Evie could easily overpower her enemies with the variety of combat and weapons options at her disposal (Spider-man had web attacks in comparison), as well as recruits aiding her in the city- wide blighter cleanse.

Syndicate’s vindication remains incomplete however, only because Evie and Jacob Frye’s characters were not explored independently for us to have sufficient attachment to their stories. I rate the game four out of five throwing knives for stealth, and an extra two hallucination darts for the dizzying parkour.

Anusha Ganapathi
(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GameStop videogames
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp