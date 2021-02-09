STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alternative dispute resolution: Private college to help students learn the trick

To promote Alternative Dispute Resolution practices, a private law school in Bengaluru has opened an ADR centre for its students.

fee hike

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Chetana Belagere 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To promote Alternative Dispute Resolution practices, a private law school in Bengaluru has opened an ADR centre for its students.Set up at CMR University School of Legal Studies, the centre will train law students in different ways of resolving disputes such through lok adalats, arbitration, mediation, conciliation, and counselling services.

High Court judge Justice Shankar Ganapathi Pandit said during the launch on Monday, “It is a novel initiative to entrust the ADR Centre student committee with the responsibility for the ADR activities.”
Quoted Abraham Lincoln, he said, “Discourage litigation. Persuade your neighbours to compromise whenever you can. Point out to them how a nominal winner is often a loser - in fees, expenses and waste of time.”

As a peace maker, the lawyer has a superior opportunity of being a good man. He said that ADR has undergone a phenomenal change, evolving from elders of the village  solving differences to the stage of gaining statutory recognition.

Acknowledging that ADRs can help, Pramila Nesargi, senior advocate and former women’s commission chairperson told TNIE, “Students should be taught pre-mediation techniques, and the government should constitute pre-mediation centres which will prevent people from approaching courts unnecessarily when things can be resolved through dialogue.” 

Susheela Sarathi, designated senior counsel, HC, said the university stands out through this initiative. She also advised students to undergo training to enhance their communication, negotiation and other techniques.

