Clicking with caution

Jahnavi R By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the digital world, there is no face-to-face interaction unless you choose to have one, and yet it enables you to connect with anyone worldover. In the real world, there are cheats who have conned millions of their money on the pretext of a job prospect or an investment with high returns. The same is being replicated online. OTP fraud, cyber bullying, child pornography are some of the malicious activities that match the rate of real-world crimes. The cybercrime police is trying to keep pace but have a long way to go before being able to help everyone who has been a victim of cyber crime. Therefore, it is in our best interest to be careful and mindful when using the internet.

Here are some ways to stay safe online:

Do not trust anyone online, especially those who contact you for the first time. Never believe incoming e-mails or calls to be official unless you are sure that they are originating from a pre-validated domain or telephone number. Verify email addresses and telephone numbers from the original source.Check the spelling of the email IDs.

Double check weblinks before clicking them. The domain of the website should be correct in spelling and also the top-level domain should be correct. Top-level domain is the last part of the website address (like .com, .org, .net, etc.). Also ensure that the website starts with “https://”.

Authenticate the e-mail address to which you are replying. Check that the domain part of the e-mail address matches that of the business you are communicating with. The domain part is the one that comes after the “@” symbol in the e-mail address.

Enable privacy settings on your social media accounts. Do not publish private content online. Unless really necessary, keep the default settings of your privacy to only be shared with your known contacts. Disable public sharing.

Create a separate profile for your child’s online activities. Most websites do not permit accounts to be created for children. This is a sign that children are likely to be exposed to content that is not suitable for them.

Monitor your child’s online activities and discuss cyber privacy with them. Both Windows and MacOS allow for monitored profiles to be created. Similarly, we can create separate profiles in the Chrome browser which is dedicated for child use. This will also prevent adult-oriented content being exposed to them.

Read privacy and security policies of the websites that you use. Agree to terms of service only if you are comfortable with them. Avoid using websites and app services like cabs, shopping, games, news, food, knowledge sharing, that do not respect your privacy or display poor security practices. Read the section of the policy which talks about ‘What we collect’ and ‘What do we do with your data.’ Ensure that the organisation collects only the data that is necessary for providing their services and it does not share its customers’ data with other companies like marketers and resellers.

If you run a company, ensure you implement a reasonable amount of security practices to prevent security breaches. Enforce the basics of security practices such as access control, vulnerability management, incident management and compliance management. Implement important security technologies such as network firewall, antivirus, and file integrity monitoring system. Consider becoming compliant with information security standards such as ISO 27001, PCI DSS.

(The writer is co-founder and CEO of Neumetric, a Bengaluru-based cyber security products & consulting company)