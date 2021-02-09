STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eat hybrid veggies to battle anaemia

Anaemia

Representational image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To address anaemia and malnutrition, researchers are working with farmers and coming up with hybrid varieties of fruits and vegetables, said Dr Trilochan Mohapatra,  DG, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), on Monday during the inaugural session of the National Horticulture Fair 2021.
Citing the example of pomegranate production, he said, it was found that there was 3mg iron per 100gm, which had now been increased to 6mg. He said the protein amount in hybrid crops is also being increased, where it is assumed that there are only carbohydrates.

Mohapatra added that the Centre had set up 50 incubation centres to train horticulture farmers to become entrepreneurs. The theme of this year's fair is ‘Start up And Stand Up India’. Around 300 varieties of fruits, vegetables and crops are being showcased by IIHR- ICAR, which is organising the fair, in Hesaraghatta. It will be on till February 12.

Due to the pandemic, the fair is being held virtually and physically, and 721 Krishi Vignana Kendras, 800 farming communities and 11 universities are participating.Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of  Art of Living, asked farmers and researchers to rope in the AYUSH department as many herbs and natural products will not just get commercial value, but will help citizens in building immunity and also help farmers.

He said farmers must take up multi-cropping, which used to be done many years back. He appealed to heads of various religious institutions, farming communities, NGOs, activists and citizens to work closely with farmers to educate them on the financial benefits of multi-modal cropping and the importance of working with researchers to get better yields.He said there is a need to go from labour to land. He said farmers in India are not alone and the country is with them. He reminded everyone that India is a Rishi- Krishi country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
anaemia
