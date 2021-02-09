Keep cut at 15% of total fee: Private schools to govt

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Schools across boards -- Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and state -- have asked the State Government to reconsider its decision to cut the tuition fee by 30% and to restrict it to not more than 15% of the total fees.The Independent Schools’ Federation of India (an association of managements and principals of CBSE and ICSE private schools across the country), Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) and Karnataka ICSE Schools Association have sought a meeting with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to submit their demand. They have already met Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar recently announced that schools have to charge only 70 per cent of their tuition fees and should not collect any other fee from students.The associations argued that the order has sounded a death-knell to unaided private schools. They asked the government not to distinguish between tuition fees and total fees, as nearly 75 per cent of the total fees is used to pay the salaries of teachers.

P T Joseph, senior vice-president of the federation, told TNIE that 70 per cent of the tuition fees allowed to be collected this year translates to just 30-40 per cent of the total fees. “Coupled with this is the burden of RTE (Right To Education) fee loss,” said school administrators, seeking a reimbursement of RTE fees for this and last year.

They sought a State Government grant to ensure that full salaries are paid to the teachers. They also reminded the government that they have not received any benefits from the teachers and students welfare fund to which they contribute every year.

They asked the government to waive off the interest on loans taken for school development during the Covid period, reschedule the loans and to waive off property tax, electricity bills, student-teachers welfare charges and telephone bills for the academic year 2021-22. However, MH Gangamaregowda, head of the fee regulation committee, told TNIE that no complaints from parents or administrators have reached them for resolution.