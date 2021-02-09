Three injured as Lamborghini rams bike, auto

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An auto driver and two people on a bike had a miraculous escape after a speeding Lamborghini hit their vehicles on Lavelle Road on Sunday. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras, and Cubbon Park traffic police are now hunting for the car driver, who fled the scene after the accident.

The injured have been identified as Kumar (47), an auto driver; and Ramesh (35) and his friend Keshav ( 29), who were on the bike. A police officer said that the accident occurred around 2.45 pm in front of Airlines Hotel. The car hit the bike, before crashing into the auto.

The driver sped away before passersby could stop him. Ramesh said in his complaint that he lost his balance and was injured. Keshav, who was riding pillion, was tossed in the air.