BBMP top officials show the way, get inoculated

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, along with Administrator Gaurav Gupta and special commissioners D Randeep and Rajendra Cholan, took the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday. As part of Phase-2 of the Covid19 vaccination drive, many BBMP frontline workers also took the vaccine on Tuesday. After taking the jab, the Commissioner told officials to come forward and take the vaccine.

He said that there should be no fear and they should set an example. Prasad said that there is a set of instructions of what is permitted and what is not. “That should be clearly explained to people. If there are any fears, there are seniors to explain about it and clear doubts. No one should be forced, but stigma should end and rumours should not be spread,” he said.

Pointing to frontline workers, he said that while other nations are demanding vaccines from India, it is being given free of cost to people in the country. So they should make use the opportunity, follow all protocols as prescribed and take the vaccine to build immunity, he added.