BMTC drivers to protest if full wages not paid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the BMTC drivers union on Tuesday said they will hold a protest and stop services if their demands are not met. Union president Chandrashekar said the government should pay all drivers and conductors full salaries, and that they have been paid only half salary since December. Even February salary is likely to be half, he said. They said a memorandum will be given to the government on Wednesday, after which they will wait for 45 days for their demands to be met. “If they are not met, we will stage a protest,” he said.

Reacting to the rising rage among unions, Deputy CM and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said a proposal has been sent to the finance department. He is said to have been given an assurance that in two days, wages of all drivers and conductors will be cleared.