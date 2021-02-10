STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Covid may bring with it diabetes epidemic too

Virus damages cells in pancreas, high incidence of Type 1, 2 in recovered patients

Published: 10th February 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus

File Photo | EPS

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health experts and virologists warn that a diabetes epidemic is set to sweep the country soon, if there is no plan on meticulously eradicating Covid- 19. They say that so far, Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes were mostly due to overnutrition and sedentary lifestyle, but now, several studies have shown that patients hospitalised with Covid-19 are newly diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. It’s a trend medical experts are watching closely.

“It is known that Covid has the ability to worsen existing diabetes, but we are seeing that the virus is also triggering newonset diabetes,” said renowned virologist Dr John Jacob, Christian Medical College, Vellore. He said the virus damages certain cells — known as beta cells — in the pancreas. They are found within another kind of cell, known as islet cell. The destruction of beta cells prevents the body from making insulin, triggering hyperglycemia.

In this case, as the body needs glucose as energy (but can’t use it), it turns to ketones — chemicals the liver makes when there is isn’t enough insulin for energy. The use of ketones signals the production of acids, which can also lead to a condition called diabetic keto acidosis, a potentially- fatal condition, he explained. In Karnataka, Dr Abhay Gundugurthi, consultant endocrinologist at Sagar Centre for Diabetes, said, “I’ve been seeing cases where many patients, due to Covid medicines, have shown diabetes. Interestingly, in some of them it has also reversed 8 to 10 weeks after recovery.”

A senior endocrinologist in Victoria Hospital said, “Follow-up patients returning to hospital are few. However, we see that the ones who come in have onset of diabetes. We are monitoring such patients closely to see if the condition reverses or is permanent. Right now, it’s too early to say anything,” the doctor explained. However, endocrinologists and physicians warn that people with prediabetes, who are infected with Covid-19, should be aware of the general symptoms of diabetes, like increase in urination, thirst and appetite.

Dr C Nagaraj, Director of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, said they have seen patients with pre-diabetes, in whom stress has affected the metabolic system, leading to diabetes. They would have managed only with diet control, but post- Covid, there have been instances where insulin is needed to keep their diabetes under control. Experts warn that this new epidemic is around the corner as the virus is changing the metabolic syndrome.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 diabetes
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp