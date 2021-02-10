STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

 Gloves off in battle between Bengaluru Development Authority Chairman, Commissioner  

180 CD reports are being readied in a factory for sites not even ready, says Commissioner.

Published: 10th February 2021 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

BDA HEads

BDA Chairman SR Vishwanath (In red), BDA Commissioner HR Mahadev (In yellow)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cold war between the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) Chairman and Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath, and Commissioner H R Mahadev was out in the open when consecutive media briefings were held at the head office on Tuesday.

Mahadev dropped a bombshell that atleast 180 Correct Dimensional (CD) reports (which give details including dimensions of a specific plot) are being readied in a factory even when the sites were not ready, which he added would be exposed shortly.  

He told the media that the Chairman has no executive powers under the BDA Act whereas the Commissioner is the CEO of the BDA who is responsible for its functioning.

"The Chairman is expected to preside when the BDA Board meetings take place. That is his role. I cannot be asked to handover all BDA files as it is my responsibility," he explained.

In another hurriedly convened press meet, Vishwanath also hurled charges against the Commissioner. Among them were - lack of respect shown to him (Chairman) when he called on the Commissioner, allotment of alternative land to Bhavani Housing Society whose 30 acres of land were taken away 30 years ago to form the Banashankari Layout despite him asking for it to not be done, bulk allotment of sites in Hosakerahalli area and Binny Mills Society and non-cooperation in handing over all the corruption related cases to a Special Investigations Team to be formed by the State government.  

Negating all charges of alleged corruption by him, the Commissioner said, "In the last six months, we have taken many cases to logical conclusion with show cause notices issued to BDA officers and many suspended too which has never happened in the past. In another 6 months, I will be able to recover between Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore of BDA property across the City. My crackdown on corruption is not going down well with many." 

Explaining his crackdown against corruption, Mahadev said that the BDA was in the know of a 'CD factory' which has readied 180 CD reports of various sites across the City. "It is the handiwork of data entry operators with some engineers too. They will be exposed shortly and will go behind bars," he said.  

Referring to the Bhavani Society charge, the Commissioner insisted that he was adhering to the BDA Act.

"It is just to handover alternate sites to people whose land was taken over to form our layout. They have approached the Court too and the court has directed us to do so. The Transfer of Developmental Rights has not been completed nor have the sites been finalised yet," he said.  

Referring to the allegation over delay in handing over cases to the SIT, Mahadev pointed out that the Anti Corruption Bureau was probing into cases of corner sites and the officers were doing a good job. "Why should we hand it over to the SIT now? I want to take all the cases to their logical end," he stressed.  

Mahadev also billed as "100% lies" the charge made by the Chairman that he was disrespecting him. "I do not ignore even a common man who comes to my office to meet me. So why will I show disrespect to him?"  

This is not the first time we have witnessed hostility between two BDA heads -- like in the case of former Chairman S T Somashekhar and former Commissioner Rakesh Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BDA Bengaluru Development Authority
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp