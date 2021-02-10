Schools write to CM, seek reopening of Classes 1 to 5

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The all Boards Association has written to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, demanding the reopening of classes one to five. This comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s directions to states and Union territories to reopen Anganwadis. The association, a collective of schools from across state, CBSE and ICSE Boards, has asked the government to underscore learning, admissions, attendance and minimum learning among students of classes one to five.

The government thus far has opened classes from 9 to 12, and Vidyagama from classes 6 to 8. The lower grades remain at home, attending classes on television or radio. A top official from the education department told TNIE that they would shortly approach the Technical Advisory Committee on the reopening of classes one to five. Meanwhile, the association has also asked the government to take a relook at the 30 per cent cut in tuition fees.

When calculated, the association members said, it comes to 55 per cent to 65 per cent cut in fees. This would have a direct impact on the salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff, they added, seeking a more decentralised decision based on the schools’ and the ability of parents to pay fees. They deemed the NOC from the fire department and a certificate from the PWD department for the renewal of accreditation unfair, as they followed the minimum criteria established by the women and child welfare department. They sought an appropriate accreditation renewal criteria that would not be detrimental to students and educational institutes.

Meanwhile, the Managements of Independent CBSE Schools Association has written to Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar objecting to the January 29 order on the reduction of fees. It said the government decision was unilateral. “During the meeting convened by the Commissioner of Public instruction, different views were expressed by various associations. One particular association suggested 30% reduction but all the others objected to it.

It is strange that the Commissioner announced, at the end of the meeting, that he was going to recommend 30% reduction. If this was predetermined, then the meeting was a farce,” the association said. “When parents have appreciated the efforts of schools and paid the fees as per the calendar of respective schools, there is no meaning in extending credit for the next year. Parents who have not been affected financially like those who continued to draw 100% of their salary do not need any reduction in fees,” they added.