14 years on, health varsity in Ramanagara yet to take off

BENGALURU: “It’s like deja vu for us. From every government we hear the same and then nothing is done about it,” rued a professor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) after hearing Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan visited Ramanagara on Wednesday and said that the “construction of the university in Ramanagara will begin soon.”

RGUHS, Karntaka’s premier health university which was established in 2016 and controls a majority of medical, dental and other health science courses across Karnataka, doesn’t yet have a campus of its own. The university is presently run from the temporary venue located in a wing of the old Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

“The earlier governments did try to find land around Bengaluru, but that did not work and then during (former CM) H D Kumaraswamy’s government in 2007, the RGUHS Act was amended and it was decided to shift the campus to Ramanagara and land was also identified for this,” the professor said. It’s been 14 years now.

The plan made then did not work out as farmers didn’t agree to part with their land and went to court against the state government order, RGUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr S Sachidananda clarified to TNIE. He said, “Till 2015, court cases were on when the Supreme Court cleared all litigations pending on the acquired land for the university campus. However, the farmers again started agitating stating that they want more compensation. Hence, there was delay on acquiring land.”

Interestingly, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar, who was the then district in-charge minister, had shown keen interest in restarting the process of shifting the university to Ramanagara. Then chief minister Siddaramaiah, too, had directed the release of Rs 500 crore as per the 2007 tender for the construction of the medical college and hospital on the new campus. However, the university syndicate members reportedly were not ready to release this from their grants. However, by then the farmers too had started claiming for more compensation.

Now, Ashwath Narayan, who is district in-charge minister for Ramanagara, visited the land and instructed the authorities and V-C of RGUHS to quickly resolve issues with the farmers and start construction of the university soon.“I have already discussed the matter with Dr K Sudhakar, Medical Education and Health Minister. He is also interested in rolling out the project soon,” he said.

