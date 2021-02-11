STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru shivers, Feb 9 coldest night so far this year

The night of February 9 would be recorded as the coldest night so far this year in most parts of Karnataka as many districts reported a drastic dip in the mercury levels. 

Published: 11th February 2021 04:36 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The night of February 9 would be recorded as the coldest night so far this year in most parts of Karnataka as many districts reported a drastic dip in the mercury levels. It was hovering between 15-16 degrees Celsius in January and the first week of this month. While Bidar recorded 9 degrees Celsius, Vijayapura 11.5, Hassan 10.5 and Mysuru 12.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru City recorded a minimum temperature of 14.4 degrees Celsius on February 9, up to 8.30 am on February 10. This is three degrees below normal and a degree lower than what was forecast by the weather department.

That is not all, HAL airport recorded a minimum of 12.2 degrees Celsius and GKVK a minimum of 11 degrees Celsius. IMD officials said this was the lowest this year for Bengaluru, because in January, the lowest of 15.4 degrees Celsius was recorded on 26th.This is, however, not the coldest ever, as on February 6, 1884, the City had recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast that the minimum temperature will continue to be around 14 degrees Celsius for the next two-three days and the maximum temperature will be around 28- 30 degrees Celsius.IMD- Bengaluru Director in- charge Geeta Agnihotri said the temperature has seen a drastic dip because there is an absolutely clear sky and there is no wind. She said the forecast was issued of a minimum of 15 degrees Celsius, but the temperatures are much lower.

C S Patil, also IMD- Bengaluru Director in-charge, said that there is very less moisture in the air. 
“There is absolutely no humidity, all the factors contributing to a drop in temperature are present, leading to a drop in mercury level,” he added.

