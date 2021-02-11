STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru traffic cops collect Rs 43 lakh penalty in two and a half hours

The traffic police had recently stated that about Rs. 390 crore penalty was yet to be collected in over 95 lakh violation cases booked in the past.

Published: 11th February 2021 12:39 AM

Bengaluru Traffic Police

For representational purpose. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city traffic police who conducted an 'Operation Surprise Check' on Wednesday, booked 4,665 cases and collected over Rs. 43 lakh, including the penalty for 3,697 past violations, in 150 minutes.

A majority of those who had received notice had not paid the fine, the police had said that they are going to stop vehicles randomly for checks and collect the penalty in old cases, till February 17.

Accordingly, the police conducted a special enforcement drive from 11.30 am to 2 pm on Wednesday and collected a whopping Rs. 43,09,944 penalty. While Rs. 30,65,150 penalty was collected in 4,665 fresh violation cases, Rs. 12.36 lakh penalty was collected in 3,697 old cases.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanthegowda said that the special drive was conducted at places, where generally there were no checks by traffic police.

Traffic diversion at Shivananda circle

Due to the ongoing works of construction of a grade separator at Shivananda Circle on Hare Krishna Road, the traffic police have issued an advisory on the diversion of vehicles.

The diversions will be in effect for two months from February 13. Movement of all types of vehicles is prohibited 24 hours from Kumarakruppa Road to Crescent Road Cross on Hare Krishna Road, and from Crescent Road Cross to Trilight Circle on Race Course Road.

Commuters are advised to take a left turn at Shivananda Junction, proceed towards Sankey Road and T Chowdaiah Road through Kumarakrupa Road.

