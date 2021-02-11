Catching COPD early

Express News Service

BENGALURU: COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) is a condition that is diagnosed traditionally in adults, although some research suggests that the signs of development of the disease can be noticed earlier in life as well. There is a possible relationship between the development of COPD in smokers and childhood pneumonia. Millions are diagnosed with COPD and many people have the condition without even realizing it. The symptoms are similar to other conditions. In some cases, when the COPD symptoms initially appear, people ignore them. Usually, COPD symptoms do not appear until the lung has been damaged significantly.

COPD is a progressive disease of the lungs and is one of the leading causes of death in the world. It is known to almost exclusively affect adults over the age of 40 years with smoking being the main cause. While COPD is not common among children, they are frequently affected by pneumonia. Children with pneumonia might be at an increased risk of lung disease in the future.

Symptoms

Persistent coughing: Coughing helps protect the airways from the irritants like cigarette smoke that is being inhaled. It also helps in removing mucus from the breathing passages. While coughing is a normal response of the lungs to irritation, a chronic cough could indicate that the lungs are not functioning properly.

Increased mucus: Irritants like tobacco smoke can cause the production of as much as thrice the normal amount of mucus.

Shortness of breath: When the lungs need to work harder than normal to inhale and exhale air, it causes a feeling of breathlessness or shortness of breath. Initially, the shortness of breath occurs during increased physical activity only.

Fatigue: People with COPD are likely to get tired more easily due to fatigue. It may also cause a loss of stamina or energy.

Relation between COPD and childhood pneumonia and asthma

In recent research, it was suggested that adult smokers who have had childhood pneumonia were at a higher risk of reduced lung function as well as disease of the airways. COPD is even more likely among adults who had both asthma and pneumonia during childhood. What this research suggests is that healthcare providers and parents have a chance of reducing the risk of COPD in the future to try and prevent cases of pneumonia in childhood, particularly if the child is asthmatic. Furthermore, patients who have had pneumonia in childhood can be counseled on the higher risk of COPD if they smoke. This is

particularly relevant since many teenagers are known to start smoking in high school itself.

What can parents do?

Kids are not likely to show severe COPD symptoms. They might show early indications that could even be the sign of other common conditions. What you should know is that your child is at a higher risk of developing the disease later in life if they are frequently exposed to cigarette smoke. So, you need to try minimising their exposure to smokers. Even if you smoke, you should not do so near your children. You have to be particularly careful if your child has asthma or some other lung problems.

Who is at an increased risk?

People who smoke or have had regular exposure to other irritants like second-hand smoke, workplace fumes, air pollution, and sawdust, or other aerosolised particles have a high risk for developing COPD. To determine if an individual has COPD, the doctor needs to perform a physical examination and order necessary tests. One of the tests would be lung function tests for measuring the breathing of the patient. The tests are also useful for ruling out other conditions. Diagnosis of COPD can only be done by a healthcare professional, but you have to watch out for early symptoms.

(The author is consultant, neonatology and paediatrics, Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital)

