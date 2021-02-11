STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Cupid and the city

A movie screening under the stars, a ride in a vintage car or a giant teddy at your doorstep... Here’s how you can celebrate V-day in B’luru to make that grand declaration of love  

Published: 11th February 2021 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

A jewellery store is offering a ride in a 1933 Chevrolet Convertible while a restaurant is organising a grape stomping session 

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: They say no distance is too far for love. As Valentine’s Day rolls around the corner, Bengalureans seem to be taking this adage quite seriously. Just ask Naadia Mirza Daga, who is in the middle of a busy few days as she figures out the logistics to curate experiences -- bizarre to some, unique to others – in the run-up to Feb. 14.

The founder of Dottedi, a secret service surprise planner of sorts, is working on the double to pull off a movie screening under the stars near the airport. “Every minute detail has to be looked into. In a way, things have to be micro-managed. Like in this instance, we need to find a place where planes don’t fly too low,” she says. 

For lovebirds in the city, shelling out anywhere between a couple of thousands to up to Rs 1 lakh is worth the dough as long as it brings a smile on their partner’s face.

“The experiences can be quite clearly divided according to different age groups. While a more mature audience would opt for a romantic dinner with a meal cooked by a chef and a private movie screening, the 22-27 age group might opt for a picnic experience. The 18-24 age range might opt for a 6-foot teddy to greet and deliver a message to their loved one with customised message cards,” says Daga. 

Star chefs are also taking over home kitchens, offering carefully-curated gourmet meals. At The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, the concierge swings into action to put together personalised experiences to fulfill the wishes of their guests. “If a guest wants an experiential chef-led gourmet dining experience at their home, we can curate it upon request. We can offer a luxurious dining experience that caters to their preferences, at their home,” says Sandeep Kalra, the executive chef. 

Diamonds and jewellery have always been a hit on this day and taking the experience a notch higher is C Krishniah Chetty Group Of Jewellers. They are offering a ride in a 1933 Chevrolet Convertible, complete with a chauffeur dressed in Parisienne style. The ride around a quiet area will also include a photo op at a nearby park. “It’s all about celebration and love with everything geared towards the theme – French eats, mocktails, and live singers,” says Vinod Hayagriv, managing director.After months of staying indoors, there’s nothing better than an outdoor celebration.

The Den in Whitefield is organising a drunch complete with a grape stomping session.”It’s been a hard one year and now we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Ensuring strict precaution and following all guidelines, it’s time to welcome spring. Grape stomping is just one way to usher in the season of love and life,” says Vinesh Gupta, general manager of the property.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp