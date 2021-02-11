Cupid and the city

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: They say no distance is too far for love. As Valentine’s Day rolls around the corner, Bengalureans seem to be taking this adage quite seriously. Just ask Naadia Mirza Daga, who is in the middle of a busy few days as she figures out the logistics to curate experiences -- bizarre to some, unique to others – in the run-up to Feb. 14.

The founder of Dottedi, a secret service surprise planner of sorts, is working on the double to pull off a movie screening under the stars near the airport. “Every minute detail has to be looked into. In a way, things have to be micro-managed. Like in this instance, we need to find a place where planes don’t fly too low,” she says.

For lovebirds in the city, shelling out anywhere between a couple of thousands to up to Rs 1 lakh is worth the dough as long as it brings a smile on their partner’s face.

“The experiences can be quite clearly divided according to different age groups. While a more mature audience would opt for a romantic dinner with a meal cooked by a chef and a private movie screening, the 22-27 age group might opt for a picnic experience. The 18-24 age range might opt for a 6-foot teddy to greet and deliver a message to their loved one with customised message cards,” says Daga.

Star chefs are also taking over home kitchens, offering carefully-curated gourmet meals. At The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, the concierge swings into action to put together personalised experiences to fulfill the wishes of their guests. “If a guest wants an experiential chef-led gourmet dining experience at their home, we can curate it upon request. We can offer a luxurious dining experience that caters to their preferences, at their home,” says Sandeep Kalra, the executive chef.

Diamonds and jewellery have always been a hit on this day and taking the experience a notch higher is C Krishniah Chetty Group Of Jewellers. They are offering a ride in a 1933 Chevrolet Convertible, complete with a chauffeur dressed in Parisienne style. The ride around a quiet area will also include a photo op at a nearby park. “It’s all about celebration and love with everything geared towards the theme – French eats, mocktails, and live singers,” says Vinod Hayagriv, managing director.After months of staying indoors, there’s nothing better than an outdoor celebration.

The Den in Whitefield is organising a drunch complete with a grape stomping session.”It’s been a hard one year and now we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Ensuring strict precaution and following all guidelines, it’s time to welcome spring. Grape stomping is just one way to usher in the season of love and life,” says Vinesh Gupta, general manager of the property.