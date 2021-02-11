Get ready to pay for parking now

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has approved Parking Policy 2.0 for Bengaluru, to put in place a stringent but well-organised parking system across the city that would discourage use of private vehicles and prefer public transport.Parking Policy 2.0 will aim to move from the present chaotic parking to organised system; from free parking to paid parking; from government-driven parking to public-private partnership or market-driven parking supply and management; and from weak enforcement of parking regulations to active management of demand.

The Department of Urban Land Transport will prepare the area parking plans for all BBMP zones, and will be stringently implemented by the civic body, according to an order issued by the Urban Development Department.The BBMP had adopted a parking policy for Bengaluru in 2012, but ever since, there have been several changes in demand due to the Metro, aggregator-run taxi systems, increasing popularity of micro-mobility options like shared cycles and bikes for last-mile connectivity, state government’s proposal to transform arterial corridors into high-density corridors for seamless mobility, conversion of residential plots to commercial land use without due enforcement of parking requirements as per by-laws, infringement of residential roads by vehicles accessing nearby commercial areas, increasing vehicular population.

With growth in vehicle population outstripping growth of space for parking, there is a need to adopt a parking policy that lays down a clear path for parking management. This would not only discourage the use of personal vehicles, but also shift street-side parking to ease up road space.A need was also felt to align with the Comprehensive Master Plan and draft Revised Master Plan 2031. Currently, public transport caters to just about 40 per cent of the trips in Bengaluru, while the RMP 2031 envisages it to be up to 70 per cent to avoid traffic gridlock.

