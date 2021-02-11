Musician bitten by snake at pub in Bengaluru

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Herbert Paul, a well-known city musician who was playing at a microbrewery and pub, was bitten by a Russell’s viper on Tuesday night and was admitted to the ICU at Baptist Hospital.

Paul, a singer, lead guitarist and stand-up comedian, was performing at the pub on Hennur Road on Tuesday night when a Russell’s viper bit him in the leg and slithered away.

His wife Bindu, who is a musician and music teacher, said Paul is still in ICU and doctors are monitoring his ECG for fluctuations.

“He was stable on Tuesday but fluctuations were noticed on Wednesday,” she said.

Snake rescue specialist Mohammed Anees said, “Russell’s viper is among the four deadliest poisonous snakes and are commonly found in Bengaluru. Russell’s viper has haemotoxins which cause fluctuations in the heart rate. The snake lurks in darkness as it is a nocturnal forager. It's hiss is louder than that of any other snake.”