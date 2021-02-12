Contaminated water forces Koramangala residents to use tankers

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the last 12 days, residents of Koramangala 5th Block have been forced to use tankers for their water requirements. This is because of the mixing of their drinking water pipeline with a sewage line. However, relief is finally here as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has replaced the old water pipeline. The issue came to light when Lakshmi Balasubramanian, who resides on 17th E Main Road in KHB Colony, felt a nasty smell emanating from hot water from the geyser and thought there was some fault in it.

She told TNIE, “After my electrician checked the geyser and the smell continued the next day, I realised there was a problem with the water. Then our family stopped using the water,” she said. Another resident, a teacher who requested her name be withheld, said that she noticed that the water was in a dark shade. When it persisted, she called up local officials of the Water Board.

“The engineers responded immediately and have been working on trying to find the source of contamination. We have all been provided free tankers by the Water Board for the last ten days. The issue has been sorted out now but we have been told not to open the main pipeline for a couple of days,” she said.

H K Rudresh, assistant engineer, BWSSB, Koramangala, said, “The whole problem happened because an old GI (Galvanised Iron) pipeline on Sukh Sagar Hotel Road had developed a major crack.

This pipeline was old and it was connected to our main pipeline. Water from the sewage pipeline fell into this pipeline. It has been set right by us last (Tuesday) night. There will be no problem now.” Rudresh said that it took some time to find out where exactly the leak had occurred. “BWSSB supplied the residents tankers free of cost,” he said.