STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Contaminated water forces Koramangala residents to use tankers

For the last 12 days, residents of Koramangala 5th Block have been forced to use tankers for their water requirements.

Published: 12th February 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

The road at 17th E Main, 2C Cross was dug up to locate the source of the water contamination | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the last 12 days, residents of Koramangala 5th Block have been forced to use tankers for their water requirements. This is because of the mixing of their drinking water pipeline with a sewage line. However, relief is finally here as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has replaced the old water pipeline. The issue came to light when Lakshmi Balasubramanian, who resides on 17th E Main Road in KHB Colony, felt a nasty smell emanating from hot water from the geyser and thought there was some fault in it.

She told TNIE, “After my electrician checked the geyser and the smell continued the next day, I realised there was a problem with the water. Then our family stopped using the water,” she said. Another resident, a teacher who requested her name be withheld, said that she noticed that the water was in a dark shade. When it persisted, she called up local officials of the Water Board.

“The engineers responded immediately and have been working on trying to find the source of contamination. We have all been provided free tankers by the Water Board for the last ten days. The issue has been sorted out now but we have been told not to open the main pipeline for a couple of days,” she said.

H K Rudresh, assistant engineer, BWSSB, Koramangala, said, “The whole problem happened because an old GI (Galvanised Iron) pipeline on Sukh Sagar Hotel Road had developed a major crack.

This pipeline was old and it was connected to our main pipeline. Water from the sewage pipeline fell into this pipeline. It has been set right by us last (Tuesday) night. There will be no problem now.” Rudresh said that it took some time to find out where exactly the leak had occurred. “BWSSB supplied the residents tankers free of cost,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koramangala Contaminated water
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp