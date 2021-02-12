Pourakarmikas set to take Covid jab on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pourakarmikas, auto tippers and compactor drivers, cleaners, and others sanitation workers will take the Covid vaccine on Friday after finishing their duty, said an official order from BBMP Head Office here. The orders also state that those taking the jab, can avail a half-day leave and will be given a full day’s salary. However those who are not taking the jab, will have to be on duty and cannot take any leave.

According to the orders all the pourakarmikas, after completing their second shift mustering duty by 10.30 am, can approach the BBMP head office or the nearest primary health care centre to take the vaccine. Many marshals, who were on the frontline duty during the lockdown and unlock period, took the jab on Thursday.