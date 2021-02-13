Period of change

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taboo around menstruation continues to this day. Realising this, a group of students from Vidyashilp Academy is attempting at purchasing a sanitary napkin vending machine for three schools. They hope it will normalise conversations to some extent. A mixed group of 11 students is raising funds through ‘Rodeo Drive’, a drive-in movie event. This is a part of Girl Up Vidyashilp, a UN-founded organisation aimed at empowering girls.

On Saturday, Chak de! India will be screened. “We’re hoping to raise about Rs 1.5 lakh,” says Gayatri Jayaram, a class 11 student and VP of Girl Up Vidyashilp. Their school grounds will turn into a movie hall. There were factors involved, like obtaining permission, licences and its payment. “Our field can accommodate 80 cars. If there are between 1 and 4 people, the tickets are Rs 1,300, and if there are more, it’s an added price of Rs 200,” she adds.

They also recently organised an online event to raise funds for early diagnosis and treatment of paediatric cancer, which was done in association with Cytecare Cancer Hospital. For details, check @girlupvidyashilp on Instagram