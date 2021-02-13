Three hours after high-risk bariatric surgery, patient starts walking

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a one of a kind, challenging bariatric surgery, surgeons of a private hospital in Bengaluru gave a new lease of life to a 67-year-old male suffering from morbid obesity and a range of health problems, including difficulty in walking and breathing. At 77kg, the patient was double his ideal weight, resulting in a BMI of 39 due to his short stature of 137 cm (4’5”). The condition led to several cardiac and pulmonary problems, knee pain, obstructive sleep apnea, elevated creatinine levels and breathing difficulties, as the fat burden pushed against his diaphragm.

All efforts by the patient to reduce his weight went in vain, and he found it difficult to carry on day-to-day activities. With his conditions making him a high-risk patient, he was denied surgery by many hospitals.

Dr G Moinoddin, Consultant Bariatric & Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeon, Vikram Hospital, said, “The patient was suffering from morbid obesity and metabolic syndrome for the last five years, leading to serious health issues. He was unable to sleep properly and even sit or stand.

Walking just a few steps left him gasping for breath. Surgery was the only option, and get relief from other comorbidities, but this was considered very risky due to his cardio-pulmonary condition. If left untreated, the condition would have led to cardiac arrest and death.” The surgery was completed in less than half an hour. Dr Satish Thammanna, Consultant Anaesthesiologist, Vikram Hospital, said, “He was able to walk three hours after surgery. In less than a week, he lost 5 kg. He is expected to lose another 30 to 35 kg in the coming 8 to 10 months, bringing his BMI back to normal.”